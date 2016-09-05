Missing Clitheroe man found

Missing Ribble Valley man Martin Smith has been found safe and well.

Police launched an appeal for information after the 42-year-old, of Newton-in-Bowland, went missing at 11 am last Wednesday.

Officers were increasingly concerned for his welfare after he was last seen at Clitheroe Bus and Train Interchange.

Clitheroe Police can confirm Martin was found safe and well in the Malham area of North Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesman said: "A big thank you to everyone who shared the appeal and to those of you who called us with information."