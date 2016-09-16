Lindsay’s party was ‘boomin’!

No one should need an excuse to party but sales negotiator Lindsay Coppola, who works at Clitheroe’s Honeywell estate agency, had the best reason of all to bring family and friends together to celebrate.

For mum-of-two Lindsay, who lives in Clitheroe with her partner Garry Cain, marked being given the “all clear” having been diagnosed with breast cancer last November with a knees-up that packed St Michael and St John’s Social Centre in Lowergate.

At the same time, kind-hearted Lindsay made her party into a fundraising event for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, netting £953.53 for the charity as a thank you for the support it gave her when being treated at both Burnley General Hospital and the Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s radiotherapy treatment centre, at the Royal Preston Hospital.

There was dancing to Wigan’s renowned Boomin Band, a DJ set and a raffle that was drawn by Clitheroe antiques expert Daniel Sebastian, star of the BBC’s “Del Boys and Dealers” show.

Lindsay said: “I would like to thank Garry and friend Lois Knowles for the help they gave me organising the party. Lois worked tirelessly obtaining raffle prizes from local businesses and friends. She also worked hard on the night. I’d also like to thank everyone who came and made it such a special occasion.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation spends the donations it receives on vital equipment, research and training that cannot be funded by the NHS.

The charity strives to bring world class cancer treatments and services to local cancer patients throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria via their local hospitals and the region’s three specialist treatment centres. These specialist centres are the Rosemere Cancer Centre, Blackpool Victoria Hospital for blood cancers and the Royal Blackburn for liver cancers.

It also funds those things that can make the cancer journey a little more comfortable such as free access to complementary therapies for all newly diagnosed patients. For more information, visit: www.rosemere.org.uk