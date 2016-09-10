Keep your cars locked and secure police warn following man’s arrest

Ribble Valley police are warning residents to keep their cars locked and secure after a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged after he was found hanging around parked cars in an area of Clitheroe.

From around 5 am on Thursday morning police officers in Clitheroe responded to two separate calls from members of the public about a man seen hanging around private motor vehicles in the Primrose area of town.

A 28-year-old man was subsequently arrested and later charged with two offences regarding two separate vehicles.

He was remanded in police custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates this morning.

A spokesman for the police said: “Ribble Valley Police are grateful for your calls and want to remind you to keep your cars locked and secure at all times.”