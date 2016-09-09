Irelands shine as both sellers and buyers at mart

A pen of five 39kg Beltex-cross prime lambs from Richard and Mark Ireland, of Heys Farm, Whalley, clinched another Skipton prime lamb championship for the father and son duo at the September show and sale at Skipton Auction Mart.

They sold for £97 per head to show judge Paul Watson, of Hellifield, buying on behalf of Dunbia Foods in Preston.

Stuart Wood with his top price 4,000gns Skipton Beltex shearling ram. It was bought by Whalleys Richard and Mark Ireland. (s)

The home-bred title winners included a number sired by sons of a Beltex ram bought four years earlier from Scottish breeder Stuart Wood’s ‘Woodies’ pedigree flock in Skene, Aberdeenshire.

Two days prior to the show, the Irelands also paid the 4,000gns top price for another Stuart Wood ram at the annual autumn Beltex pedigree sheep show and sale at Skipton.

Mr Wood, who also works as a fireman with Scottish Fire & Rescue in Aberdeen, blazed a trail with his March, 2015, shearling ram called Rene De Coquiamont, which was imported as a lamb from Belgium.

The Irelands established their Shamrock pedigree Beltex flock only last year and are looking to develop it with strong new bloodlines. Their latest acquisition will be used for just such a purpose to produce both pure and cross-bred Beltex lambs. He will also go to work on their Heys pedigree Texel flock.