Hundreds flock to popular show

The sun shone at this year’s Hodder Valley Show attracting hundreds to the annual event.

At each venue, visitors enjoy fabulous scenery with breathtaking views of the beautiful valley in The Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Slaidburn Young Farmer Seth Blakey (centre) at this year's Hodder Valley Show. Photo by David McNamee. (s)

And this year was no different with the show being held at Boarsden Farm, Dunsop Road, Newton-in-Bowland, by kind permission of The Knowlemere Estate, and Mr and Mrs M. Pinder.

Entries at the show were good throughout all sections with a significant number of new exhibitors.

The cattle, sheep and YFC sections were extremely well supported and there was also a great selection of floral art, preserves, baking and handicrafts on display in the horticulture marquee.

For the full report and more photos from the show kindly taken by Capt. David McNamee see this Thursday’s Clitheroe Advertiser and Times.

A very well looked after sheep at this year's Hodder Valley Show. Photo by David McNamee. (s)