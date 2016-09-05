Homes application for ‘redundant’ village pub

Plans to turn a Ribble Valley pub into five houses have been submitted to Ribble Valley Borough Council.

Mr M. Bell, of Chaigley, has lodged an application to change the use of The Eagle and Child pub at Hurst Green and its manager’s accommodation to create five houses, gardens and parking areas.

Reflecting national trends, the pub, which is designated as a building of townscape merit in the Conservation

Area Appraisal, has struggled in recent years.

Bought by J.W.Lees Brewery in 2009 it had six different tenants before closing and was sold in early 2015. Since the applicant has owned the pub, it has been marketed from October 2015 without success to find a new tenant to continue operating the business.

In a statement to planners, the applicant’s agent, Judith Douglas Town Planning Ltd, of Clitheroe, said: “The proposed re-use of the pub and manager’s accommodation as five dwellings comprises the optimal viable use for this non-designated heritage asset. It will re-use a redundant rural building. The proposal has regeneration benefits and will prevent further decline. There are alternative public houses in the village so that the community is not disadvantaged. The proposed alterations will enhance the appearance of the building and its grounds.”