Home officials vow to improve

The trustees of a Clitheroe care home have promised to step up efforts to tackle shortcomings identified by government inspectors in a damning report.

A team from the Care Quality Commission made an unannounced visit to Abbeyfield Care Home, Clitheroe, on July 13th, followed by two further visits on July 14th and 18th.

The inspectors rated the service at the Low Moor facility, which provides care for 40 elderly people, including people suffering with dementia, as “Requires Improvement” for safe, effective, responsive and well-led, and “good” for caring services.

The report stated: “People made positive comments about the caring attitude and kindness of staff. During our visit we observed friendly, respectful and caring interactions between people using the service and staff. Staff expressed an awareness of people’s individual needs, backgrounds and personalities. People’s dignity and personal privacy was respected and they were supported to be as independent as possible.”

According to their findings, inspectors discovered people had mixed views on the quality and variety of meals provided and progress was needed in actively promoted choices.

The CQC spoke to some of the staff who shared their concerns around their previous experiences working at Abbeyfield. It was apparent there had been a change and instability, which had affected staff morale and teamwork, but staff stressed that teamwork and community at the home had recently improved. The report stated: “There were systems in place to ensure all staff received regular training and supervision. We found some training was overdue, but action had been taken to address this matter.”

Officials were concerned that Abbeyfield was not always “safe”. “We found there were some safe processes in place to support people with their medicines. However, some medicine management practice could be improved. Staff recruitment did not include all the relevant character checks. There were enough staff available to provide safe care and support. Staff knew how to report any concerns regarding possible abuse and were aware of the safeguarding procedures.”

Responding, The Trustees of Abbeyfield Care Home issued a statement to the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times saying: “We are keen to work with the CQC to improve our Home. Our manager, in post for just a few months, had recognised the issues identified by our Inspector and was already working to put the necessary measures in place. Our staff are very committed and caring and we were pleased to see that this was also recognised in the report.”