Hilary’s on trend for charity

One of the Ribble Valley’s best loved fashion names is lending its support to a charity by hosting an event to raise funds for children and families in crisis.

Hilary Cookson, managing director of Maureen Cookson, has linked up with Wilpshire-based Child Action Northwest and The Three Fishes restaurant at Mitton for “Flavours of Autumn”, a fashion event in support of Raised in the Ribble Valley, an initiative which provides free specialist therapeutic counselling for people who have experienced emotional trauma.

The scheme, part of CANW’s emotional health counselling service, helps children, young people and adults with a wide range of problems such as loss and bereavement, domestic abuse, anger management issues and addictions.

“Flavours of Autumn”, which will take place at The Three Fishes on Friday September 16th will feature afternoon tea with prosecco and will showcase the latest autumn/winter collections.

Hilary said: “I have close links to CANW and to The Three Fishes parent group Ribble Valley Inns, so it’s wonderful that we can all come together to raise awareness of the important service CANW provides to people in crisis.”

The fashion show is the first of three events The Three Fishes is presenting over the next few months as part of their support for CANW as their chosen charity for 2016. There is a gala dinner in October and a whisky and gin tasting evening in November.

For tickets to “Flavours of Autumn” and to find out more about the other events, call Chelsea Crossey on 01254 244700, email ccrossey@canw.org.uk, or visit www.canw.org.uk/fashion