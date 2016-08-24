Have your say on housing in Ribble Valley

Residents in the Ribble Valley are being invited to have their say on housing and economic development in the borough.

Ribble Valley Borough Council is producing a housing and economic development plan that will help to determine planning applications.The council adopted its core strategy setting out the broad basis for planning and development in the borough in 2014.

Now it wants to develop a housing and economic development plan that will outline specific land for housing and economic development, and – along with the core strategy – be used to determine planning applications.

The first stage in the process, called ‘Regulation 18 – Issues and Options’, is now available for consultation, along with an updated draft proposals map, which outlines the work that has already been undertaken on revised retail and town centre boundaries, existing open space designations and settlement boundaries.

The Issues and Options document and draft proposals map can be viewed at the Ribble Valley Borough Council Offices in Clitheroe, libraries throughout Ribble Valley and ribblevalley.gov.uk.

Comments on the documents can be posted to Issues and Options 2016, Forward Planning Team, Council Offices, Church Walk, Clitheroe, Lancashire, BB7 2RA, or via ribblevalley.gov.uk.

The consultation runs from Friday, August 26th, to 5pm on Friday, October 7th, and further details are available from Ribble Valley Borough Council’s forward planning team on 01200 425111.

