Follow the trail to learn more about town’s heritage

Clitheroe will be proclaiming “Heritage Open” in the town centre from today (Thursday) until Sunday this week with a trail exploring the past of its shops and special places.

The trail has been organised by the town council and Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce with trail leaflets available from Clitheroe Castle – the start of the trail – and other participating shops and venues.

Clitheroe Castle.

Coun. Maureen Fenton said: “The trail is designed to be family-friendly, with the answers found by looking at photos and reading brief information displayed in shop windows. So you can take part and have a bit of fun finding out what our high streets looked like in years gone by without knowing anything about the town and its history. Of course, we hope you’ll know a bit by the time you’ve finished!”

Daniel Williams, president of Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce, added: “Our wide range of independent shops is important to people who live in or visit Clitheroe, and so we’re delighted to be able to further support the town trail by inviting trail-followers to hand in their completed question sheets for a chance to win £30 of Shop Clitheroe shopping vouchers.”

Heritage Open Days in Clitheroe culminates on Sunday afternoon, with the Town Crier, Roland Hailwood, in residence at the Town Hall from 2 to 4 pm. Mr Hailwood will be sharing photographs, memorabilia and stories about his own experiences and the origins of town crying, as well as inviting visitors to challenge him in shouting “Oyez”.

Further information and the trail leaflet can be found at www.visitclitheroe.co.uk. The town trail is one of a programme of events for Heritage Open Days in Clitheroe this year, outlined in last week’s Clitheroe Advertiser, listed on the Heritage Open Days website: www.heritageopendays.org.uk and publicised on posters around town.

President of Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce Daniel Williams and Clitheroe town councillor and Deputy Mayor Maureen Fenton discuss the final details of the Heritage Open Days town trail. (s)