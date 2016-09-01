Flowers for returning Valley flood victims

Victims of the devastating Whalley floods returned home for the first time having lost everything, but were met by a nice surprise.

The local Rotary Clubs of Clitheroe and Hyndburn wanted to do something nice for the returning flood victims of Longworth Road, Billington.

They decided that providing a colourful flower planter for each household would both cheer up the road and the returning villagers. Whalley in Bloom, however, had already got the job in hand for local villagers, so Helen Birtwistle, from Accrington Rotary Club, asked if Longworth Road could be included in their plans. They were only too happy to oblige and so with the assistance of local Rotary members, the planters are now being delivered and are being received with great pleasure and not a little emotion!

Helen said: “There have been a few tears and hugs of gratitude as we delivered the planters. It’s wonderful to be able to support the flood victims in this way and let people know that we care. The planters have gone a long way towards cheering up the whole aspect of the gardens and streets in Whalley and Longworth Road. “Whalley in Bloom has worked exceptionally hard to achieve this huge task and we know our contribution of £300 will be well used.”