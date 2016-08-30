Fire crews rescue two casualties trapped in car

A teenager and another man had to be cut free from the wreckage of their vehicle after a serious two-car collision on the A59.

Fire crews, paramedics and police were called to the Barnoldswick/Bracewell turn off in the vicinity of Yarlside Lane, Horton, near Skipton, just before 6 pm today (Tuesday).

There were four casualties in total, but firefighters from Earby and Barnoldswick used hydraulic equipment to rescue two males - one in his teens and the other an older gentleman.