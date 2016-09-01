County council deputy leader hits back at "political games" jibe by MP

The deputy leader of Lancashire County Council has hit back at accusations that the authority is playing “political games” with the people of Lancashire.

County Coun. David Borrow spoke out after Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans slammed budget cuts, which will include the closure of 20 libraries and over 100 buildings as being politically driven.

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans

County Coun. Borrow said: “The bottom line is Nigel and his Tory friends who have voted to cut funding for the county council are trying to shift responsibility for the consequences.

“The people of the Ribble Valley know who to blame - the Tory government and its supporters in Parliament.”

He also hit back at the MP’s claim that the county council was continuing to sit on cash reserves totalling more than £300M, saying: “At the February budget meeting which Nigel attended it was explained how the reserves would be almost depleted by April 2018 based on the budget that was agreed and further major savings would have to be found.

“This is confirmed in the report just released for next week’s Cabinet meeting.

“There is no big pot of money available to avoid budget cuts in Lancashire following years of funding cuts by the Tory government.”

County Coun. Borrow also criticised Mr Evans’ call for the county council’s money to be given to local councils as unworkable, adding: “Most of the council’s money is spent looking after the old and disabled and the idea of top slicing the County Council’s money and giving it to district councils would leave many of these vulnerable residents without the care they need.”