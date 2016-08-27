Countdown begins for Chatburn Proms concert

The success of this year’s Ribble Valley Music Festival continues into the autumn with the ever popular “Last Night of the Chatburn Proms”.

The award-winning Milnrow Band and guest vocalist, Joanna Astley, will continue the festival reputation of high quality performances that has attracted an increasing number of people to the Valley.

This event takes place at 8 pm, on September 16th, in the marvellous acoustics of Christ Church, Chatburn, and all funds raised from this event will be donated to the church.

The programme will include entertaining performances that will bring to life popular music from the musicals, followed by a rousing flag-waving sing-a-long of all the patriotic prom favourites in proud celebration of the amazing results by UK Olympians in Rio and the Queen’s birthday. Flags will be loaned on the understanding that they are waved vigorously and the singing by the audience is loud. Once again it will be the duty of the audience to be rowdy with the use of out of tune Klaxons during the performance of the Hornpipe.

The last Night of the Chatburn Proms has become one of the key events in the Valley and was one of the springboards for the Ribble Valley Music Festival.

Festival chairman, Clive Greenwood, said: “All the teams at the churches that are involved in the Ribble Valley Music Festival are very grateful for the tremendous support from the public.” Tickets for the proms are priced £10, including complimentary home-made cake, tea, coffee and wine and can be obtained from Roy Porter Butcher, or by ringing 01200 441624 or 01254 384893.