Clitheroe Girlguide celebrates Manchester Pride

A Clitheroe Girlguide helped support the organisation at Manchester Pride – a celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Over 80 volunteers showed off their guiding pride in the vibrant and exciting parade, which was watched by thousands of people.

To fit in with this year’s festival theme entitled “fairytales”, the volunteers worked hard to create a magical parade entry as well as a stand full of enchanting items.

Attending Manchester Pride was a chance to celebrate its diverse membership. Girlguiding North West England also had a stall, where visitors had the opportunity to talk to members of the charity about the fantastic experiences available through guiding.

Lucy Hatherell, from Clitheroe, who helped at the event, said: “This is the second time I’ve volunteered at Pride with Girlguiding, its always such a fun experience. Pride is a great way to show that Girlguiding is for all girls, it was great to talk to people about how they can get involved.” Julie Bell, the Region Chief Commissioner, said: “We had such an amazing success at Pride.”