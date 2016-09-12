Chef to the stars was a real inspiration to many

A chef who created dishes for a host of famous people, including former Prime Minster Margaret Thatcher, legendary singer Dusty Springfield and iconic entertainer Bruce Forsyth, has died suddenly at the age of 66.

Bernard Collier had a lifelong passion and talent for cooking and his career began at The Last Drop Village Hotel in his hometown of Bolton in 1965.

His larger than life personality meant that he could work in a variety of roles but was most at home in the kitchen. Working alongide the general manager David Seton, the duo strived and succeeded in making the hotel one of the best in the area and one that attracted many famous people.

Bernard completed his training at Bolton Catering College and was trained to a degree level which made him eligible to teach trainee chefs and he proved to be an inspiration to many.

Bernard met his wife, Margaret, a fellow cook, when she prepared him a meal at the Moorcock Inn at Waddington, They would have been married for 30 years in November.

Margaret said: “Bernard was a kind, generous and caring man who could create a meal from his fingertips.

“Life was always hectic and fun with him.”

The couple moved to Clitheroe and worked together at the town’s golf club where Bernard used his skills to breathe new life into the social and catering side of the establishment where he became affectionately known as the “Big Man.” He also leaves a daughter Anna and granddaughter Lily Mae.

A service of thanksgiving will be held on Friday (September 16th) at St Mary’s Church, Clitheroe, at 1pm. All are welcome.

Donations in memory of Bernard can be made to the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Lancashire Cardiac Centre ( cheques should be made payable to either the Coronary Care Unit or Cardiac Intensive Therapy Unit) c/o Mr Allan Hacking , Aysgarth, Whalley Road, Pendleton BB7 1PP.