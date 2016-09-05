Charity shop appeals for donations

Age UK Lancashire’s charity shop, on Castle Street in Clitheroe, is in desperate need of donations to increase its stock after recently relocating.

The shop, previously just down the road on Castle Gate, was very popular, but had to relocate to new premises.

Shop manager, Sheila Tierney said: “We have a fantastic variety of items in the shop, but since the move we have struggled with donations as I’m not sure people realise we have now moved and reopened. With summer coming to an end it’s an ideal time for people to have a clear out and donate any unwanted items. The new shop location means that it is very easy for people to drop off bags and boxes of anything they wish to donate. We can also arrange to collect donations from people’s homes if required. If anyone is looking to clear out their wardrobe or has any unwanted ornaments or home items then we would be delighted to receive them. We can also help fill out a Gift Aid form, which means the donations will raise even more money for our charity. Please do come in to have a look at what we have on offer and to donate any items”.

Age UK Lancashire offers numerous services to help older people in need and is vital to many people in Clitheroe and the surrounding areas. In challenging financial times the charity is becoming increasingly more dependent on the generosity of local people. The charity shop raises money to enable older people to benefit from the variety of services. Many are focused around helping people remain independent in their own homes and also keeping people integrated in the community and not becoming isolated once a spouse or partner passes away. For more details about the services call 0300 303 1234 or visit the shop.