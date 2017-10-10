Local projects set to bag their share of £30k

Three exciting projects in the Ribble Valley, that could help to transform the lives of many people, are bidding for cash prizes which could make a huge difference.

Ribble Valley Breast Friends, Carers Link Lancashire and Ribble Valley Dementia Action Alliance aim to share a pot of £30,000 from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, which is the money raised from the sale of 5p carrier bags.

The money will be handed out on a first, second and third prize basis and whoever clinches the top amount of £12,000 and the second and third prizes of £10,000 and £8,000 depends on shoppers at the Tesco store in Clitheroe’s Duck Street.

Ribble Valley Breast Friends is a local support group for people affected by breast cancer. It allows members the opportunity to support each other, both socially and psychologically, by sharing experiences following a diagnosis of breast cancer. It provides information and is able to signpost to other organisations, where appropriate. The support group provides a platform for guest speakers to attend, enabling them to impart information that would be beneficial to all members. The group meets on a Monday afternoon between 1 and 3pm at The Pavilion in Grindleton.

Ribble Valley Dementia Action Alliance has been working hard for a number of years to help the local community become more dementia friendly via the commitment and action of local individuals and organisations. The alliance registered in early 2016 with a firm community focus and welcomes new member organisations from all sectors.

Meanwhile, Carers Link Lancashire is an independent registered charity whose aim is to support unpaid carers across the boroughs of East Lancashire.