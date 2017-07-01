Lifeline project needs your vote for vital funds

A project that supports vulnerable adults in the Ribble Valley is calling on residents to vote for it to win up to £25,000 of funding to support the vital work it does.

The TEAM RISE project has been chosen as one of six across Lancashire East to receive an award of between £4,000 and £25,000 from the Masonic Charitable Foundation Community Awards.

Team RISE project co-ordinator Sharon Lees

The project supports 27 adults in Clitheroe who have a learning disability, feel disadvantaged or lonely and socially isolated with the aim to help them develop their skills to become active members of the community.

It also provides educational courses and activities including arts and crafts.

The community interest company, which is based in Burnley, hopes to use the money to continue and expand its work.

Project co-ordinator Sharon Lees said: “We currently have 27 people who use our services in Clitheroe.

“Without the funding we would struggle to continue and I really worry as we are a lifeline for many of them.”

Initially Lancashire County Council commissioned Burnley based training and recruitment specialist Vedas to start a one day a month programme to help people with learning disabilities to gain employment as currently in East Lancashire only one per cent are in paid employment.

When that funding ran out Vedas took over and TEAM RISE was born.

Sharon added: “After the first year no more funding was available and the project was taken over by Vedas, with the aim that it could eventually become self-sufficient and after a great deal of hard work, good will and enthusiasm T.E.A.M R.I.S.E evolved.

To vote for T.E.A.M R.I.S.E go to https://mcf.org.uk/vote/. Voting closes on Monday, July 31st.

Or call T.E.A.M R.I.S.E to register your support on 01282 471056 before Tuesday, August 1st.