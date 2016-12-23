Last day to complete market redevelopment survey

A survey on the proposed £9m. redevelopment of the Clitheroe Market site has attracted nearly a thousand responses.

And households, businesses and visitors across the borough who have not yet responded are invited to have their say before the survey ends today.

The survey is part of the biggest public engagement programme ever undertaken in the borough.

It aims to establish Clitheroe’s shopping habits and retail requirements and has been backed up by a series of dedicated focus groups with traders, shoppers and schools.

Nelson contractor, investor and developer Barnfield Construction was selected to devise a redevelopment scheme for the 1.4 acre site last year following a rigorous selection process.

The aim of the redevelopment is to bring a new lease of life to the market and surrounding area, with the potential for attracting top new retailers and significant economic development to Clitheroe town centre.

Draft redevelopment proposals attracted a mixed response during an initial public consultation by Barnfield Construction, as a result of which Ribble Valley Borough Council decided to run its own comprehensive engagement programme to ensure all sections of the community could properly have their say.

The engagement programme is being overseen by a cross-party working group chaired by Ribble Valley Borough Council deputy leader Terry Hill, who said: “Although the scheme constitutes a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring modern retail and leisure facilities to Clitheroe town centre, it has to be right for the town and the council has undertaken a comprehensive engagement programme prior to detailed plans being brought forward for consideration.”