Langho's Grace wins best performance on X Factor

Talented Ribble Valley songstress Grace Davies hit the high notes by performing an original song on the X Factor live shows.

The 20-year-old, of Langho, showcased her vocal talents on a national scale and impressed the judges with her own song “Too Young” in the first of the ITV hit programme’s live shows on Saturday - bagging the evening’s champion title.

The X Factor has completely changed the format of this year’s series. The live shows now include a prize fight at the end rather than a sing-off - and one act can be crowned the weekend winner. On Saturday night’s show, the boys and girls went head to head and Spencer Sutherland was voted out the show, while Grace Davies was voted the winner of the night.

On Sunday evening’s show, boyband Rak-Su got the top spot. Grace and Rak-Su had to sing their original songs again in a “prize fight” in a bid to win a singing masterclass with P!nk and tickets to see her live in New York. Grace was crowned the weekend winner.

Absolutely thrilled to have won, she thanked the audience, judges and the public. She said to host Dermot O’ Leary: “This is just the best. The most heartwarming thing is that the public are wanting original songs.”

Sharon Osbourne, who is Grace’s coach on the show, said: “You are such a brilliant song writer. You really are. It is so great to see a new song writer here on the stage of the X-Factor. I really admire you as an artist.”

Judge Nicole Scherzinger, said: “It takes big balls to sing an original song up there. It is an amazing song. You did a beautiful job. You’re so natural up there.”

Fellow judge Louis Walsh said the song should form part of Grace’s first album. He added: “This is the start of your career in music. To think you wrote your own song is incredible.”