Landlady Lisa and Sue are a cut above

The landlady of Clitheroe’s Horseshoe Inn, Lisa Madden, has proved herself the mine hostess with the mostess.

She has lopped off her luscious long locks in support of regular and friend Sue Winckley, who is undergoing chemotherapy.

And it was an act of kindness which helped raise almost £3,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Lisa, who has run the Bawdlands hostelry with husband Gary for eight years, had her head shaved in front of a packed bar. Gary did the honours.

Sue, who is being treated for cervical cancer at Rosemere Cancer Centre and had been forewarned of hair loss, also went for the shave as did Chell Goodman, the girlfriend of Horseshoe barman Paul Stevenson, and two 16-year-olds - Kaitlyn Whittaker, the daughter of another regular, who has just discovered one of her friends is also facing a cancer battle, and Harry Wallbank, whose mum Julia is suffering from breast cancer.

Lisa said: “It did come as a shock to the system when I first looked in the mirror. The worse thing is facing other people but everyone has been great. They are used to my bald look already and in some ways, it’s fantastic. It saves me loads of time now I don’t have to blow dry every morning! It is only hair though and it will grow back.

“More importantly, it’s about Sue and helping Rosemere Cancer Foundation.”

A bucket collection and donations to Lisa’s Just Giving page (https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Gary-

Madden2) brought in the funds for Rosemere, which the Horseshoe has previously supported through a Valentine’s disco, a darts marathon and even a dry January.