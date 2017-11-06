Lancashire songs, tunes and poems for charity

A splendid evening of stories and plenty of songs from all over Lancashire was enjoyed at St Mary’s Hall in Clitheroe.

The Ribble Valley Crossroads Care Lancashire Night saw the hall packed with an appreciative and enthusiastic audience enjoying a fun-packed evening of humour and songs from the North, provided by Paul Johnson and Norman Prince, who starred with the Fivepenny Piece and the Houghton Weavers respectively.

A spokesman for the vital, local organisation said a good time was had by all. She added: “During the interval a hearty dish of Lancashire hotpot was served by Tim of the Cafe in Waddington. The second half resumed with Sid Calderbank, who provided tales of dialect and poems which he had researched.

“The well-organised evening concluded with Norman and Paul singing favourite numbers which brought back many happy memories. Ribble Valley Crossroads Care benefited with a substantial sum, which will provide additional services for carers in the local community.”

Pictured are (left to right) Paul Johnson, Howard Blackburn, Sid Calderbank and Norman Prince. (s)