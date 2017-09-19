Lancashire sees 15% increase in NHS complaints

The number of written complaints to the NHS in Lancashire has increased by 14.6% over the past 12 months to an average of 14 criticisms per day.



While the number of written complaints has increased by 4.9% across the whole of the NHS, according to a report released by NHS Digital Lancashire, which had 5,300 complaints compared with 4,600 the previous year, experience the biggest leap.

While onlt about half (49.8%) of the resolved complaints made to primary care providers were upheld, the NHS receives an average of 571 written complaints per day, with the main areas of contention being GPs and dental practices.