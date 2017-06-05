Lancashire Science Festival will bring thousands of visitors to the town

A science festival, that proved to be a huge success, is returning to Burnley for a second year.

Burnley College and UCLan Burnley will host the Lancashire Science Festival on Saturday, June 17th.

A free event there will be lots of things to learn, discover and have fun with.

The event proved hugely popular in summer 2016, when more than 3000 visitors stepped into a totally transformed Burnley College campus for experiments, shows and educational activities for all the family.

This year’s event will showcase the fun and exciting world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, with even more surprises in store.

Visitors will find out how amazing the subjects are and how they can lead to fascinating careers and get involved with interactive activities and experiments.

Activities on the day will include an amazing scientific stage show by Ministry of Science, a skeleton dash and a chance to learn about evolution.

You can also try your hand at conducting experiments in the potions lab, design an aircraft, enter virtual reality, make your own artificial blood, design, make and fly your own kite, create a DNA strand using origami and much more.

Principal Hugh Bramwell said: “Last year we welcomed 3,000 people to the event and this year’s event is set to be bigger and better than ever, hosting a live stage show from the excellent Ministry of Science.

“This is a fun and educational event that is a showcase for all the exciting things that science has to offer.”