Lancashire recommends.... campsites for tents

Wondering where to go for the next Bank Holiday weekend? Why not try these local campsites?

The Paddock, Ramsbottom

The Paddock, in Ramsbottom, has two luxury yurts and a beautiful bell tent, which sleeps up to five people, for those wishing to enjoy the perks of glamping.

​Guests can also pitch their own tents.

There is a big communal fire pit, communal showers, toilet huts, laundry facilities and the site even offers Breakfast in a Bag delivered to your tent door for an extra charge.

It has also extended its services to becoming a wedding venue. Dogs are welcome on site.

Wyreside Lakes Fishery, Dolphinholm

Wyreside Lakes Fishery is a family run business, situated in over 120 acres of farmland at the foot of the Bowland Fells in Dolphinholm.

On the estate there are six fishing lakes and the River Wyre meanders through the property alongside the bluebell laden Fox’s wood.

The site has a recreational centre with bar, restaurant and function room as well as a large camping and caravanning site. Also in the main building there is a small site camping and tackle shop, laundry room and a modern toilet and shower block.

All throughout the year there are various events held each week, from karaoke /discos to themed nights and live entertainment.

Waddow Hall, Clitheroe

Waddow Hall, is a 17th-century manor house in Clitheroe overlooking the River Ribble and set in 178 acres of enchanting Lancashire countryside.

There are five fully-equipped campsites, a tented village, a choice of catered or self-catered indoor accommodation, training and conference facilities, and equipment provided for a range of exciting activities.

Gibraltar Farm Campsite, Silverdale

Gibraltar Farm Campsite is a traditional family run working farm situated in the heart of the Arnside and Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, surrounded by views of Morecambe Bay. It was voted as one of the best 20 coastal campsite in the North West by the Daily Telegraph last year. Tents, caravans and motorhomes are allowed here.

The farm also makes and sells its own ice cream on site.

Red Bank Farm Campsite, Carnforth

Red Bank Farm Campsite is a small family run camping and motor home site on a working farm, situated on the shores of Morecambe Bay. The site include a pets corner, cafe, a daily newspaper round, as well as toilets, showers, a hair dryer, freezer and laundry facilities.