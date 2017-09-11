Labour gear up for next election with talk and gig

Ribble Valley Labour Party is already gearing up for the next General Election and is launching an education and fundraising drive, with two events in Clitheroe this weekend.

Shadow Cabinet Minister for voter engagement and youth affairs, Cat Smith MP, is visiting Clitheroe on Saturday, to talk about economics. This afternoon workshop will be followed by a band night with local talent helping to raise money for the next election campaign.

Hosted by Ribble Valley Labour Party, the Lancaster and Fleetwood MP will take part in an afternoon workshop with a serious purpose. Using dice and monopoly money, the session will look at innovative ways to challenge Tory thinking.

The event is open to Labour Party members aged over 16, and young members are particularly encouraged to attend. No previous knowledge of economics is required, just an open mind and the desire to make a difference.

Joining Cat, will be Mike Jackson, who organised LGBT support for the miners during the 1984 strike, and who has a cameo role in the film Pride and Preston City Councillor Matthew Brown, who has cabinet responsibility for social justice, inclusion and policy. The three will be taking part in a question and answer session after a screening of Cristian Felber’s TED Talk – “What if the common good was the role of the economy?”. They will also be mentoring groups to create campaign materials for social media.

Maria Gee, who is political education officer for the Constituency Labour Party, said: “This event is for Labour Party members who want to know more about how to challenge Tory economic thinking. It’s also for those who want to campaign but are a bit unsure how to go about it.”

The workshop will take place from 2 to 5pm on Saturday at the St Mary’s Centre, Church Street, Clitheroe.

There is no charge, but numbers are needed by Thursday. Spaces are limited to 30 and to book a place call Giles Bridge on 07866 520457 or email gilesbridge@hotmail.co.uk

Young and/or new members who are keen to get involved in campaigning are particularly welcome.

Meanwhile local bands and performers will be helping raise a fighting fund for the next election at the “For the Valley” gig. This will also be held at the St Mary’s Centre, Clitheroe, from 7 to 11pm on Saturday.

Organiser, Giles Bridge, said: “The gig is one way of showing the depth and strength of Labour support in the Ribble Valley. At the General Election, our vote went up by more than 11% and we intend to build on this. Tickets are only £5, so come along and bring a Labour-supporting friend. The band night is open to over 16s.”

Details of the bands and the gig can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/FortheValleyLabourPartyGig/

Tickets are available from Giles Bridge on 07866520457 or gilesbridge@hotmail.co.uk