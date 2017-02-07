KFC is coming to Clitheroe

Fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken is opening an outlet in Clitheroe later this year.

Recruitment has already started for the new KFC with an advert for staff circulated on the social media site Facebook.

However, when the Clitheroe Advertiser contacted KFC’s press office this week, it refused to release details about where the new outlet will be sited despite rumours that it will open on the Ribble Valley Business Park, Holm Road, Barrow, where McDonald’s is.

Other rumours are circulating that the new KFC could open in the town’s Yorkshire Bank which is due to close in the spring.

A KFC spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be opening a new restaurant in the Clitheroe area, due to open towards the end of this year.

“The restaurant will create career opportunities for those in the local community and we look forward to welcoming residents into the restaurant.”