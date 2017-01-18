Kate invites volunteers to join her army

A mother from Billington, whose story the Clitheroe Advertiser has avidly followed, is asking for help for a final push towards fund-raising for treatment for her advanced breast cancer.

Kate Anne Douglas (38) began her inspirational journey, which eventually lead to a specialist private oncology clinic in Germany, after she was told by doctors in the UK that there was no more treatment available to her on the NHS.

And her refusal to give up has proven wise so far, with her tumour markers reducing by more than 50% in less than eight weeks treatment at the Hallwang Clinic, Dornstetten.

Diagnosed with primary breast cancer in 2010 aged 32, just two weeks after the birth of her daughter Lola, Kate underwent surgery followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy but the disease unfortunately returned, and she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2012 which spread to her bones, liver and lungs.

After research turned up the Hallwang, the next hurdle for Kate and her family was that it was estimated that the cost of treatment would be in the region of £250,000.

Friends immediately rallied and set up the Keeping Kate fund, which has now raised in excess of £180,000.

Kate said: “To continue to pay for the treatment, I need to continue to fund-raise. Many of my amazing family and friends have done all sorts of things, including many equestrian auctions, which have raised thousands, a whole host of charity events and even a naked calendar.

“I cannot express how moved I have been by the many people who have helped, lots of whom I have never even met. To carry on my treatment in Germany, I would like to ask anyone who can help out with any more events, or by completing any personal challenges to get in touch – every single effort is massively appreciated.

“I’m due a scan this week and have everything crossed that it will follow the same pattern as my tumour markers. I’m very nervous but a little bit excited at the same time. My progress is all down to the amazing efforts of everyone who has supported the Keeping Kate Fund.”

To donate directly to Kate’s fund-raising efforts, please visit www.gofundme.com/keepingkateanne or to volunteer for personal challenges or to plan events, contact Kate at kateanne@btopenworld.com