Karate kids have a belting good time

A globally renowned 8th Dan black belt kicked off a skills workshop for the area's karate kids.

Malcolm Dorfman Sensei visited the Springs BEST karate club at the BEST Centre, Hapton, to instruct 19 club members aged from six to 13.

The BEST karate members

The Deputy Grand Master of the Karatenomichi World Federation certainly impressed the youngsters with his amazing skills.

Club member Jake Kirk (11) said: “It was a once in a lifetime opportunity” while Sam Brown (11) commented: “It taught me a lot”.

Other children who enjoyed the workshop included Ollie Monk (8) and Huey Preece.

Keagan De Vries added that the karate philosophy expressed during the seminar could be practised over a variety of his other sports that he participates in.

Sensei Warren de Vries, instructor, said: “We are very honoured to have hosted Malcolm Dorfman Sensei here at the Springs BEST karate club. It was a fantastic opportunity for our young club members to learn from a skilled and internationally respected Sensei. We hope to bring him back to our club again in the future.”

The Springs BEST karate club is open to new junior members aged from five years old with a beginner’s class on Fridays 4-15 to 5-15pm and improvers and advanced on Saturdays from 9-10am at the BEST Centre, Bridgewater Close.

To enquire or book call 01282 455068 or 07739963851.