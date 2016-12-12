Jimmy does it all for the love of his loyal Lancashire fans

He is the original "long haired lover from Liverpool" who won the hearts of a generation of screaming young fans in the 70s.

And those fans are set to return to see Jimmy Osmond and his brothers, Jay and Merrill, when they come back to Lancashire for the second time, at Preston's Guild Hall on Wednesday, December 21st and Burnley Mechanics on the following Wednesday, December 28th.

The Andy Williams Christmas Extravaganza

The Andy Williams Christmas Extravaganza is being brought by Tony Denton Promotions for the second year running. It is coming direct from the historic stage of Branson USA's beautiful Andy Williams Moon River Theatre due to overwhelming public demand.

The Andy Williams Christmas Extravaganza is an American tradition that started in the 60s by the late singer and Jimmy and his brothers were honoured to continue with the legacy of providing family friendly variety in an award winning show that features nostalgic footage of the legendary Andy Williams from Christmases past.

You can sing along to your favourite Christmas classics including “Silent Night”, “Last Christmas” and ‘Merry Christmas Everybody’ to “Sleighride”.

The Osmonds will also perform their mega hits made famous durin g more than five decades of entertaining around the world. Osmond fans will hear “Love Me for a Reason”, “Crazy Horses”, “Down By The Lazy River”, “Goin Home”, “Let Me In”, “The Proud One” and more.

We caught up with Jimmy ahead of his trip to England when he revealed he cannot wait to be back in Lancashire!

He said: "I love England. Out of all the places we have visited it is one of the friendliest places in the world and we love Burnley and Preston.

"We like to call our fans friends because to see the enjoyment they receive from our shows makes it all worthwhile, that is the reason why I love performing so much."

Jimmy also revealed he loves a British Christmas and all the traditions that go with it.

He said: "I love celebrating Christmas in the British way with my wife and our four children."

The youngest of the nine Osmonds, Jimmy is now 52 and as a solo artiste he has accumulated six gold records, one platinum record and two gold albums. He received his first gold record at the age of five for a song he recorded in Japanese.

But it is his unforgettable recording of "Long Haired Lover from Liverpool" in 1972 that secured Jimmy's place in the hall of music fame.

It also earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the youngest performer to have a number one single on the UK charts. The song was credited to "Little Jimmy Osmond" and although the label stuck for many years he does not mind in the least as it was the song that made him.

So, can the fans expect to hear a rendition of the hit all these years later?

Jimmy laughed: "What do you think? Why would I not sing such an inconic song that was my number one hit?"

Considering his tremendous success since then, Jimmy could be forgiven if he had a diva attitude.

But there is not one trace of the diva in this charming and down to earth star who still has a genuine passion and love for his work with no intention of hanging up his microphone just yet.

Along with performing, Jimmy produces up to an incredible 400 shows a year

Jimmy is also president of Osmond Entertainment and has developed and supervised most of the Osmonds' merchandising business, as well as producing hundreds of hours of programming for networks including ABC, PBS, the BBC and the Disney Channel.

He is also a veteran of musical theatre and has starred in a series of musicals including Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and a production of Boogie Nights in 2004 at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

In 2005, Jimmy Osmond's American Jukebox Show toured the UK in 2005. He has also appeared on several UK TV shows, including the reality TV series I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! All Star Family Fortunes and this year Jimmy was a finalist on the UK version of Celebrity Masterchef which won him a whole new army of fans.

* Special guests at the Andy Williams Christmas Extravaganza include ventriloquist Steve Hewlett of Britain's Got Talent fame, talented singer Charlie Green and the Moon River singers and dancers. For tickets for Preston Guild Hall ring 01772 804444 or go to www.prestonguildhall.co.uk and for Burnley Mechanics ring 01282 664400 or go to www.burnleymechanics.co.uk