Jeremy wins bid for auctioneer glory

Clitheroe Auction Mart’s very own Jeremy Greenhalgh is feeling champion after being voted “New Auctioneer of the Year”.

Thanks to “Mart’s the Heart 2017” competition run by newspaper Farmer’s Guardian, Jeremy fought off stiff competition from fellow competitors and is delighted with the national accolade.

Jeremy (30), who has since been promoted to senior auctioneer at the mart, developed a passion for the agricultural industry from an early age when he helped out on his grandfather’s dairy and livestock farm near Bolton.

This led to a life-long passion to become an auctioneer and, after completing BSc in business management at Lancaster University, he became Clitheroe’s market manager and qualified as a livestock auctioneer.

He now auctions all the mart’s sales from machinery to poultry and this diversity contributed to the national farming newspaper’s award.

Farmer’s Guardian editor, Ben Briggs, commented: ”The judges were impressed by Jeremy’s drive and determination to take the business forward.”

He added: “He aims to create a thriving team spirit and is effectively harnessing the enthusiasm which has seen him move from auctioneer’s clerk to a leading member of the team.”

Alongside his colleague Joe Worthington, who is also senior auctioneer, Jeremy ran Clitheroe’s flagship annual “Old Fair” sale last week. Achieving record numbers for the ever-popular event, over 4,500 breeding ewes, feeding ewes, shearlings, gimmer lambs and store lambs were forward for auction from all over the country (28 % more sheep than last year’s show). When asked about the sale’s popularity, Jeremy said: “The wonderful tradition of the event and the sheer variety of breeds available at the Old Fair from the relatively unusual jacob’s and lonks to the more popular breeds such as texels and mules.”

Jeremy reported on the market trends apparent at the Old Fair:

Cheviot shearling ewes sold the best on the day at £260 per head from K. O. Stones. Derbyshire Gridstone’s have grown in popularity, with the gimmer lambs realising £82 per head. Trade for store lambs was also strong regardless of breed, both short and long term selling from £45-£56 across the board. Texel store lambs from Blacklidge Bros fetched £45 per head at the Old Fair, a 25% increase on the Monday sale.