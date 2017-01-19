Jail for ex hospital nurse who stole drugs

A hospital has spoken of a nurse’s “abuse of trust” after she was jailed for three years and eight months for stealing and dealing prescription drugs.

Mum-of-one Amie Louise Heller, of Sarmatian Fold, Ribchester, helped herself to zopiclone, tramadol, dihydrocodeine and codeine meant for genuine patients at the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, in order to fund her cocaine addiction.

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust spoke after former Broughton High School pupil Heller, 30, and her dealer Jake Lloyd-Haydock, of Brewery Street, Longridge were jailed at Preston Crown Court.

Kevin Moynes, Director of HR and Organisational Development, said: “Ms Heller’s actions were an abuse of trust and as soon as her criminal behaviour was uncovered, she was suspended and the Trust worked with the legal authorities to bring about this successful prosecution.

“We have a duty to protect our patients and the reputation of the NHS.”

Heller, now a beautician, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, theft of medication and four counts of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

The hospital received an anonymous call saying Heller was taking tablets from the ward she worked on.

Staff did a stock take and found discrepancies over what medication had been requested from the pharmacy.

Police seized medication and cocaine from her home.

Lloyd-Haydock would give her cocaine to sell to her friends in return for a drug discount. He was jailed for two years and six months.

Both face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on Wednesday, May 31st.