Jack Pack played their cards right in show stopping performance

Simon Cowell described their performance on Britain's Got Talent as "outstanding."

Praise indeed from one of the toughest men on the TV whose words have the power to make or break aspiring stars on shows like BGT and the X Factor.

And the act Simon was talking about was Jack Pack who were finalists on BGT in 2014.

Since then these four hugely talented young guys, who re-live in the days of Hollywood glamour and style singing the songs of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davies Jr and a range of other stars, have enjoyed great success.

And as part of their UK tour they performed at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

The quartet are Sean Ryder Wolf, Alfie Palmer, Andrew Bourn and Martin McCafferty wbo describe themselves as a vocal harmony swing group.

The audience went wild the moment they stepped onto the stage and burst into a red hot rendition of The Doors' Light My Fire, not what I was expecting but it was superb.

They followed this up with a medley of swing classics including My Way,. That's Life, Feeling Good.

It was like being transported back to the 50s with all the style, glitz and glamour that went with it.

Just like the original Rat Pack, the Jack Pack sang with effortless style and looked like they were really enjoying themselves on the stage.

Signed to Simon Cowell’s Syco record label, their self-titled debut album hit the top 10 while their live performances have thrilled music-lovers the world over – across three continents and here in the UK before 40,000 concertgoers in Hyde Park and even a personal performance for Prince Charles at St James’s Palace.

The Jack Pack's star is rising but these lovely lads were more than happy to pose with fans who waited for them after the show, mainly a bevy of ladies from the ages of 22 to perhaps 82.

It is just a pity there weren't more people in the audience to see this fabulous show.

To hear great voices accompanied by a live orchestra is a real pleasure to me and if you missed the Jack Pack you missed a treat.

For more information about the group go to jackpackofficial.com

And to find out what shows are coming up at the Mechanics go to burnleymechanics.co.uk.