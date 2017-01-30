It’s a hat-trick of nominations for spooky ghostwalker

Clitheroe’s popular ghostwalker Simon Entwistle has been flying the flag for the Ribble Valley after being nominated as a superstar for tourism.

For the third time, Simon, of Top Hat Tours, was entered for the Lancashire Tourism Superstar 2016 Award – an award which recognises and rewards those individuals who go the extra mile for visitors or bring life to the history and culture of the county and its attractions. This is the only Lancashire Tourism Award that is decided by the public via an online vote.

Speaking of his delight, Simon said: “I was nominated in 2012 and to my surprise won the award. In 2014 I was nominated again and now again in 2016. Although I missed out on the actual title, I received a finalist certificate and was informed that this is a record for someone to be nominated three times and this is something I am very honoured to have achieved.”

Simon is an independent tour guide with a knack for story-telling and capturing the imagination of visitors of all ages. His Pendle Witches, Haunted Inns and Lancashire Ghost Tours are hugely popular with groups and individuals from all over the world. It is not unusual to find Simon out in the countryside, with a film crew from the USA or even China, promoting Lancashire to international audiences and his growing collection of films on YouTube are taking his entertaining storytelling, to an even wider audience.

Simon’s ghost tours began in 1996 and have since gone from strength-to-strength. He recalled: “I conducted my first tour in October 1996 and some five people turned up – my wife and three good friends! But as the weeks advanced I had a very good response, not only from visitors to the town, but local radio and television.

“I then branched out into the village of Whalley and to the Lancashire cotton towns, into South Cumbria and the Yorkshire towns of Skipton, Haworth and the great city of York. Nothing gives me greater pleasure than promoting Clitheroe and the Ribble valley. In 2011 I formed Top Hat Tours and committed myself to full time guiding after being employed in local government for 26 years.”