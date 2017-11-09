Irish Clarets are on-song for World Cup

The great Irish contingent of Clarets have inspired a folk group from the Emerald Isle to pen a rousing song ahead of the country’s key World Cup qualifier with Denmark.

Football fan and songwriter Ger Corrigan formed a six-piece Irish folk band, The Tipperarys, to record an amusing ditty “Let’s Beat the Danes”, infused with influences from Burnley on and off the pitch, which will be released before the big game.

Ger and fellow band member Tommy Foley have around 30 relatives living in Burnley, understandably delighted that the Clarets are now flying high in the Premier League thanks to the efforts of the club’s Irish internationals.

Ger (52) said: “My great uncle Mick Foley moved to Burnley in the 1960s and he’s left behind a third generation of relatives who still live there.

“They are also huge Clarets fans who come back over regularly to Tipperary. A lot of people in Ireland are keeping a close eye on Burnley’s results now, especially with the Irish lads doing so well.

“We are hoping they can help inspire our country to beat Denmark in the play-offs and I’m hoping my song, dedicated to Burnley, will help too.”

Burnley and Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick

Clarets midfielders Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick (pictured), and full-back Stephen Ward, are expected to line up for Ireland in the country’s crucial second-leg tie against the Danes in Dublin on Tuesday.

And The Tipperarys, who all hail from the county of their name, will be performing their song in various locations around the city.

Ger is hoping the song will be as big a hit as an earlier cult classic he wrote with former band The Corrigans “There’s No-one as Irish as Barack Obama”.

That earned an invitation to meet the man himself in the White House no less, and Ger hopes Burnley’s Irish connection will lead to an invitation to the Turf.

Ger added: “I keep a close eye on Burnley’s results and a trip to Turf Moor is definitely on my list of things to do.

“I see a lot of similarities between Burnley and the Irish national team, not least because of the players.

“I think both teams are very organised and hard to beat. There are no ego-maniacs and there is a real team spirit.”

Ger is also a big fan of manager Sean Dyche, even tipping the gaffer to be a future England manager.

The Tipperarys were in the studio this week to record their song after a live performance proved popular – in a pub in the tiny village of Two-Mile Borris in County Tipperary.

Irish international Shane Long, no relation to Burnley’s Kevin, is also evidently a big fan, having Tweeted a link to the song to his followers.

Ger added: “I’ve had a couple of songs in the past that have really caught the imagination and done well, so I’m hoping this will too.

“It was a great honour to visit the White House and Mr Obama also mentioned the song during a speech he gave in Dublin, which was superb.

“I also met Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan after writing a humorous number when the club beat Man City a few years ago.

“I’m really hoping Burnley can qualify for Europe this season. I would definitely write a song to celebrate that, and hopefully play it at Turf Moor.”