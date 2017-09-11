Investigations into Ribble Valley car blaze

Investigations have started into how a car set on fire in the driveway of a property in a sleepy Ribble Valley village last night.

Firefighters from Clitheroe received the emergency call at just after 10pm last night of a car on fire on the driveway of a house in Easington Road, Newton.

The blaze damaged cars to either side of it, but firefighters managed to stop it from spreading to the property.

Nobody was injured in the blaze and firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.