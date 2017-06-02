Investigations continue into Clitheroe flasher

Police are continuing with their investigations after a man exposed himself to a dog walker several times on a Clitheroe country lane.

The incident was reported to the police after a man exposed himself to a young woman who was walking her dog along Four Lane Ends at the top of Pendle Road at around 5-30pm on Tuesday.

"The man was sitting in his car at the side of the lane and said 'hello' to the young woman when she walked past," explained a police spokesman. "She smiled back and continued walking. However, it then seems like the driver has moved his car further down the lane and, when the young woman walked past him again, the man in the vehicle has exposed himself to her."

The police spokesman added that the driver moved his vehicle once more, but as soon as the young woman reached a point where she could leave Four Lane Ends and got her mobile phone out to make a call, the man in the vehicle sped off.

Investigations are continuing into the incident and a police spokesman said he hoped to be able to release an update later today.