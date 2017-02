Police are looking into a fire which damaged three cars.

Firefighters were called to a car park in Highfield Road, Clitheroe, at 5.17am on Wednesday, and found a car well alight.

A hosereel jet was used to extinguish the fire, but the heat damaged another two additional parked cars.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Police and fire personnel will now be investigating.

There were no casualties.