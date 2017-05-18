Intrepid young explorers survive night in the open

Watch our Bear Grylls... a team of adventorous young explorers from the Ribble Valley are hot on your heels.

The year 10 students from Whalley's Oakhill School set out on their Duke of Edinburgh bronze award expedition to complete their training.

And they proved themselves to be both skilled map readers and navigators who can also survive a night in the open, building their own camp and cooking under the stars.

The intrepid team headed out into the Ribble Valley where they took on the challenge of a 25km circular journey from Newton up around Easington Fell where they were treated to fantastic views.

Blessed with sunny weather they did face strong winds on the summits before they set up camp at Bolton By Bowland and also had the additional challenge of carrying everything to survive for two days.

But they all remained positive and rose to the challenge. They are now looking forward to their final assessed expedition on the more remote terrains of the Yorkshire Dales.