Intrepid pals prove they can do on canal epic

Two men in a canoe paddled up the canal to a Burnley hotel halfway through a marathon charity challenge.

Intrepid duo Andrew Wellock and Andrew Lambert, who are navigating the Leeds Liverpool canal in a bid to raise thousands for a cancer support charity, stopped off at Burnley's Holiday Inn Express where they were joined briefly on the water by hotel manager Steve Walmsley and assistant manager Lee Hargreaves.

Andrew Wellock and Andrew Lambert

The hotel, which is close to the banks of the canal, is the half-way point for this challenging 160 mile paddle and offered to help out with accommodation and morale support.

Steve said: "We just had to help. Our hotel is positioned so close to the canal that it was obvious we should become involved in such an incredible project."

Operations director Kerian Barnes said that as the hotel's owners, Starboard Hotels, has a northern hub in Chorley, it had decided to get behind the project.

Kerian said: “Our teams are pleased to be supporting such a worthwhile cause. I didn’t have to ask them twice to get involved. We are delighted to be helping the two Andrews on their fund-raising canoe marathon. It is no mean feat.

Here we go

"Our teams at both the Holiday Inn Express Burnley and the Holiday Inn Express Leeds Armouries, are really getting behind the fund-raising effort. We are joining the canoeists for a stretch of their journey by cycling along the towpath and taking to the Leeds Liverpool in canoes to help send them on their journey. It is a great team building exercise for us all.”

Andrew Wellock’s cancer journey started in 2014 when a routine visit to the dentist revealed suspicious marks on his tongue. This led to a hospital referral. After a series of operations and gruelling radiotherapy and chemotherapy Andrew is now fit and well, ready to tackle this amazing challenge.

He said: "I was halfway through my treatment when I came into contact with Cancer Support Yorkshire. The charity's support is invaluable as it is there for both the patients and their families to lean on."

To sponsor the pair visit their JustGiving page - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Andrew-Lambert9.