Intrepid Brownies carry on camping

Camping with a global theme was enjoyed by all who attended Girlguiding Ribble Valley’s “Onwards and Upwards” camp in St Anne’s.

Kites and water filters from recycled materials, shelter building, edible mosaic snacks and globally-sourced fruit all featured ...as well as a trip to the beach, fish and chips and a game of rounders.

More than 60 members attended and most camped outside, enjoying the great British sunshine. The event was open to Brownies aged 9 plus, Guides and members of the senior section.

Cooking breakfast on a wood fire was the highlight for ten-year-old Isobel and nine-year-old Maizie who commented: “I thought cleaning, filtering the dirty water outside was really good and now I think having clean water in our taps is epic.”

The leaders all had a brilliant time too, enjoying not only from the rewarding experience of supporting girls on the trip, but also developing their own new friendships and deepening existing friendships within the adult leadership team.

Division commissioner Harriet, who led the event, said: “This was a brilliant, varied weekend of outdoor fun, at which everyone learnt something new. It’s a privilege to be involved in an event like this, with a great leadership team seeing so many young people forging friendships and developing life skills”.

Meanwhile, on a separate occasion, almost 500 Brownies (girls aged seven to 10) and 99 leaders from all corners of Lancashire East visited Blackpool Zoo for a day of adventure, fun and learning all about their favourite animals.

Nine-year-old Harriet, from Gisburn, said: “The trip was epic. We saw loads of animals. I learned that lemurs are the closest relative to humans.”

For three girls from Gisburn the trip was extra special as they were able to make their “Promise” as members of Brownies for the very first time. Eliza, Annabelle and Marianne chose to make their Promise at the penguin pool.

