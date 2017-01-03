Inspirational Valley woman honoured for outstanding service

An inspirational Ribble Valley Girlguiding volunteer has been honoured for her work supporting girls and young women over the last 40 years with a prestigious long service award.

Hazel Wharfe was presented with a specially-designed brooch in honour of her inspirational efforts by Hazel Dalton, former Girlguiding Lancashire East Commissioner and Harriet Wibberley Smith, the current Commissioner at a ceremony at Girlguiding’s iconic Waddow Hall.

Hazel started Guiding at Worsthorne Guides, before moving to Read, where she was Snowy Owl, then Brown Owl at Read Brownies. She founded a second guide unit at Read. She went on to become Whalley District Commissioner, then Ribble Valley Division Commissioner, followed by Division President. Hazel’s most recent role with Girlguiding has been as Ribble Valley Division Treasurer, ensuring members and events are supported at Division level.

“This is vital for arranging larger scale residential events and trips for multiple groups of girls.

Hazel said: “Guiding is very rewarding, helping young people gain self-esteem and self-reliance for today’s modern living.”

Harriet Wibberley Smith, Ribble Valley Division Commissioner, said, “Hazel has lived the promise through 40 year of service in Girlguiding and has positively influenced the lives of literally thousands of girls and young women, supporting their development, learning and confidence by facilitating activities and events.

“Her contribution to Guiding in the Ribble Valley is truly an inspiration to us all.”

l Girlguiding is active in the Ribble Valley, but needs more adult volunteers to give time to support their local groups. By giving just one or two hours a week, volunteers can help local girls and young women enjoy a wide range of exciting activities, as well as acquire new skills and experiences.

The charity welcomes volunteers of all backgrounds, ages, cultures, faiths and abilities.

