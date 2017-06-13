Inclement weather fails to dampen enthusiasm for steam rally

Organisers have deemed the 37th Slaidburn Steam and Vintage Vehicle Display a huge success despite the inclement weather.

But Captain David McNamee, who organises the family friendly event each year, stressed that it could not have happened without the help of his family, friends and volunteers.

“I want to thank everyone who rallied round this year,” said David, who added that the huge downpours failed to deter enthusiasts with one driving from Holland to the event.

“I would like to thank Slaidburn Estate for giving its permission to hold the event, Nick and Vicky and all the staff at The Hark to Bounty for their hard work and all those other people who helped out.”

Although there were not as many vintage tractors at this year’s show, the number of steam exhibits was up this year.

David showed off a David Bamford corn grinder which he bought at Clitheroe Auction Mart and has restored. Large crowds watched as David gave demonstrations showing how the machine grinds corn into flour.

He was also there with a 1900 vintage hay chopper with this granddaughters Annabel and Lizzie Warburton on hand to help out.

The craft fair in Slaidburn Village Hall, in which refreshments were also served, was well attended.

Other attractions included traditional fairground rides, a tombola, raffle, and various stalls including the popular cake stall selling homemade cakes made by local residents.

Funds raised at this year’s rally have been used to buy a stone seat to commemorate the 300th anniversary of Brennand’s Endowed Primary School at Slaidburn.

The two tier hexagonal seat, which is situated in the school’s playground, was made with stone from Waddington Fell Quarry and the inscription on the top of it reads Brennand’s Endowed School, Slaidburn, 1717 to 2017.

The remainder of the funds raised will be donated to Cancer Research UK and other local causes.

For more photos by David McNamee from the event see this Thursday's Clitheroe Advertiser.