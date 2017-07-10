In pictures: The force was strong at Clitheroe's 'Waggon Weekender'

Special visitors from a galaxy far, far away helped to transform a Clitheroe pub into the “Waggon and Force-s” for the afternoon.

Six Star Wars characters popped into the popular Pimlico Road-venue as part of the two day “Waggon Weekender” which was packed full of family fun.

People get into the spirit of things as they dress up as Star Wars characters

And the appearance of Princess Leia and her sci-fi friends helped to raise more than £465 for Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

Jedi enthusiasts of all ages came face to face with some of their Intergalactic heroes – and even those from the “Dark Side” spread a little joy and happiness.

The characters were supplied by 99th Garrison – the UK’s largest Independent Star Wars costuming group who aim to raise funds and awareness for charities and worthy causes.

Whalley resident Jan Evans, who was one of the TIE Pilots, said: “I have been very keen to be involved with a fundraiser on behalf of Alder Hey. My daughter, Neave, suffers from quadriplegic spastic Cerebral Palsy, and is also partially sighted. She attends Alder Hey for her operations so she can feed through a tube in her tummy. Without Alder Hey, Neave would not get fed.”

Adding to the fun and excitement for the children were the free Bouncy Castles, which were packed with laughing and screaming kids for six hours. There was also something for the older crowd on both evenings with live entertainment inside the pub – starting with David Jaggs and his “One man Show”.

The local musician, songwriter and lead singer with the “Ragamuffins”, he has been wowing audiences across the North West for years. The closing evening saw the entertainment and fun continue as Katrina Hale performed with her band; covering everything from blues to jazz.

Later an ‘open mic’ session proved an ideal opportunity for budding local artists to come along and showcase their talent. The fundraising event was the brain child of the Waggon’s Manager, Dave Garner, and local fundraiser, Derek Russell. Dave said: “The owners and I want the ‘Waggon’ to be actively

involved in our community and to support local good causes. I met Derek shortly after the Inn re-opened and I was impressed with his passion and dedication to fundraising on behalf of Alder Hey. “I was keen to work with him because of his active involvement in our community.”