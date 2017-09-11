In pictures: Show is one of the best yet despite the wet weather

It may have been soggy under foot at this year’s Hodder Valley Show but that didn’t deter hundreds of people from enjoying the annual event.

In fact, the show’s chairman Judith Smith said that despite the wet weather this year’s show, the 73rd of its kind, was one of the best yet due to everyone pulling together in the face of adversity.

Hodder Valley Show 2017. All photos by David McNamee.

“It was an absolutely dire day weather wise and we had wondered whether to go ahead with the show, but we are so glad that we did,” said Judith. “Everyone pulled together and that made the show. It was a great team effort.”

Judith went on to express particular thanks to the Carr family, on whose farm the show was held this year.

“They were brilliant and so understanding throughout. The support from them was fabulous,” Judith said.

“I would also like to give my personal thanks to all the members of the committee and the local community who supported this year’s event.”

This year’s show president was Tom Wells and the lady president was his wife Janet.

“Tom has been involved with the show for the past 40 years so this was very well deserved as he’s put in hours of hard work over the years,” added Judith.

Staged at Langden Holme Farm at Dunsop Bridge, entries at the show were good throughout all sections.

The cattle, sheep and YFC sections were well supported and there was also a great selection of floral art, preserves, baking and handicrafts on display in the horticulture marquee.

In the main ring there was a display of extreme mountain biking by The UK’s Best Mountain Bike Show Team while music was provided, as usual, by Slaidburn Silver Band throughout the afternoon.

Egg catching as well as sack throwing with audience participation was entered into with gusto and if that wasn’t enough entertainment for the day there were numerous trade stands, craft stalls and the food hall to peruse.

Crowds also gathered to watch the sheep dog trials and the fell racers, while the pets parade and speed shearing spectacle also wowed those who were there.