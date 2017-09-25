In pictures: Scooter parade brings town to a standstill

Hundreds of scooter enthusiasts and thousands of visitors descended on Clitheroe for the Ribble Valley Mod Weekender.



Now in its sixth year, scooterists enjoyed a longer Ride-In this year setting off from Langroyd Hall, Colne, travelling towards Blacko, on to Gisburn and then along the A59 to Clitheroe.

Paul Huntington on his Vespa at the Mod Weekender in Clitheroe.

Bands and acts, who all share a passion for music influenced by the Mod era, performed at more than a dozen local venues from Friday evening through to Sunday evening.

The weekender makes a significant contribution to the local economy and is one of the borough’s main events in its tourism calendar.

Three scooterists who attended the event raised funds for Macmillan Cancer Support by Braving The Shave.

Paul Ardern, Darren Wallis and Dave Brad Wood were shaved in the Rose and Crown on Castle Street in Clitheroe on Saturday afternoon.