In pictures: Ribchester Field Day celebrations prove a huge success

The village of Ribchester was transformed at the weekend with a host of attractions and events marking its 57th annual Field Day.

It was a family affair for new Field Day Queen Sarah Holgate, who was crowned by her sister Rebecca Holgate, the retiring Queen.

Everyone having fun at Ribchester Field Day

The royal occasion came after an action packed-parade round the village with a multitude of fancy dress entries.

The stirring sound of three bands, including Blackburn and Darwen band leading off the procession, echoed through the sunshine filled village as the parade wound its way round local streets.

The floats and walking groups included a team from the parish church of St Wilfrid, raising a model roof and mock tower high to publicise the church’s current fund-raising Raise The Roof appeal.

The procession also featured the village’s very own Ribistocats, a Lego-themed float, Old McDonald’s Farm, Smurfs, Noddy and numerous other entertaining and enterprising parade entries.

Field Day attractions included Circus Whizz with a pop up circus skills workshop, two demonstrations by renowned Lancaster sheepdog handler Tom Longton, piglet racing with Belmont Farm and a display stand from Lancashire Hawks and Owls, as well as a range of side stalls and a display-filled marquee.

This year Ribchester Allotment and Gardening Club set up a memorable display featuring miniature gardens.

Field Day chairman, David Smith, said an enormous thank you was due to all this year’s helpers and supporters: “We were just very lucky with the weather and Field Day went fantastically well. I would like to thank all the village coming together to help set up and put the events on.”

Festivities had kicked off on Friday night with a show by Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Group entitled “RATS in t’USA’ and continued with a ceilidh with The Old School Band on Saturday night, followed by the traditional annual village tea party on Sunday with children’s entertainer Mr Jolly and musical group Quay Change.

Mr Smith added particular thanks were due to the former Ribchester Festival of Music and Art whose grant donation funded last year’s Field Day visit by Circus Whizz and part-funded a return visit this year.

PARADE RESULTS

Class 2 (small group less than four): Silver Jubilee Cup, 1st-The Ribistocats; 2nd-Toy Story; 3rd - Noddy and Big Ears; Class 3 (group of four and over) Challenge Cup 1st- Cosmic Confectionery; 2nd -The Smurfs; 3rd-The Trolls; Class 4: Best Decorated Vehicle - Dutton Cup 1st- Dorothy’s Gang (Wizard of Oz); 2nd - Old McDonald’s Farm; 3rd - Lego cards. Entrant with Best Animal in Show - Joyce Wright Trophy 1st: Kim Lofthouse and dog with Toy Story; 2nd: Susan Catlow and horse with police. Best entry in marquee - Richard Austin Cup: Annie May Jackson with A Celebration.