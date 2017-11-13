In pictures: Large crowds gather to remember brave service men and women

Large crowds of onlookers gathered in Clitheroe Town Centre on Saturday to observe the National Pause to Remember.

Clitheroe Mayor Coun. Maureen Fenton alongside Ribble Valley Mayor Coun. Richard Bennett and other civic dignitaries gathered at the Castle Gates on Saturday and observed two minutes silence.

The cenotaph at Clitheroe Castle. Photo: Sarah Jackson

They were joined by RAF veteran Brian Nightingale and Army veteran Duncan Astley.

On Remembrance Sunday in Clitheroe, Town Mayor Coun. Fenton, received councillors, officials and residents at Clitheroe Town Hall, before a procession, marshalled by Roland Hailwood, formed in Church Street.

Clitheroe Town Band led the procession to Clitheroe Parish Church, and following the church service, the procession reformed and proceeded to the war memorial at Clitheroe Castle.

Members of the Royal British Legion, Town Mayor Coun. Fenton, the civic party, and local councillors then gathered at the war memorial.

Wreaths were laid and a Service of Remembrance was conducted by the Rev. Ian Humphreys.

The procession then reformed and proceeded to Trinity Methodist Church Hall where all were welcome to join the Mayor and councillors for tea and coffee.