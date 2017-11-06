In pictures: Clitheroe Community Bonfire 2017

Hundreds flocked to Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display which was held on Saturday on Clitheroe Castle field.

Brother and sister Thomas and Joanna Verity were the lucky winners who found the golden ticket in the Clitheroe Advertiser which gave them the honour of lighting the fireworks at this year’s event.

The bonfire is lit

The youngsters, who both attend Brabins Endowed Primary School at Chipping, were accompanied by their parents Sarah and Mark on the evening.

Each year, thousands of pounds of proceeds raised at the ticketed event are shared between local charities with the North West Air Ambulance and Lancashire Life Education receiving donations this year.

The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Pendle View Rotary Club, Clitheroe Lions, Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Round Table.